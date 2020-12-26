Police hope deer rescue from ice serves as a reminder for humans

EDGERTON, Kan. — The Johnson County, KS Sherrif’s Office and Fire District #1 of Johnson County, KS saved a deer from a frozen lake near W. 175th Street and Edgerton Road in Edgerton, KS.

Fire District #1 provided the following video showing the rescue and warming up of the deer.

Video courtesy of Fire District #1 of Johnson County: Ice rescue crews save and warm up deer trapped in ice

The landowner called police and said the deer had been stuck in the ice for about 20 minutes.

When responders arrived, they found the deer roughly 50 feet from the shorline.

Crews ran into one-inch thick ice while performing the ice rescue, but managed to get the deer back to the shore.

The deer was covered in blankets and moved into the sun to warm up. It eventually got up and ran off with no injuries.

Police hope that, even though there were no injuries this time, it is a reminder for landowners to be extra cautious when near frozen waters.