Police hope picture of SUV will help locate driver involved in Lee’s Summit hit-and-run crash

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police are looking for a driver involved in hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle over the weekend. Officers said a white man was driving the SUV at the time.

Investigators released a picture of the white SUV they say hit the rider early Sunday morning. The crash happened at 291 Highway and Blue Parkway. The man riding the motorcycle suffered serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

LSPD is seeking help in locating this vehicle & driver involved in a hit & run crash on 07/10 just after midnight. The crash happened at 291 and Blue Pkwy involving this vehicle, driven by a white male, and a motorcyclist who received serious, but non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/daiFsHaaLs — Lees Summit Police (@LSPDPIO) July 13, 2021

Lee’s Summit police ask if you witnessed the crash, or know who drove the SUV involved in it to call the traffic unit and Officer Weger at 816-969-1752.