Police hope picture of SUV will help locate driver involved in Lee’s Summit hit-and-run crash

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police are looking for a driver involved in hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle over the weekend. Officers said a white man was driving the SUV at the time.
Investigators released a picture of the white SUV they say hit the rider early Sunday morning. The crash happened at 291 Highway and Blue Parkway. The man riding the motorcycle suffered serious injuries, but is expected to recover.
Lee’s Summit police ask if you witnessed the crash, or know who drove the SUV involved in it to call the traffic unit and Officer Weger at 816-969-1752.