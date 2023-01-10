INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died in a shooting outside an Independence hotel.

Trinity Vogel was shot and killed Saturday outside the Stoney Creek Hotel near Interstate 70 and Interstate 470.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11 a.m. Saturday and found Vogel in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators told FOX4 a group of people who were staying at the hotel saw another group outside possibly breaking into the vehicles. The guests came out and confronted the group, and a fight ensued.

A person with the group from inside the hotel pulled a gun, killing Vogel.

Police said there’s no indication that anyone did or had intentions of breaking into any cars.

One person was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation, Independence police said. No charges have been filed at this time, and the case is still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.