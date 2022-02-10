KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department have identified the two people killed in single-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in December 2021.

The two killed in the fiery crash have been identified as 58-year-old Nehemiah Robinson, who was the driver of the semi, and 33-year-old Alex Gitahi, who was a passenger. Both Robinson and Gitahi were from Phoenix, Arizona.

The crash was reported Dec. 1, 2021, just after 4 p.m. on the westbound Interstate 70 off ramp and Interstate 435 on ramp near the Truman Sports Complex.

Police say Robinson had been westbound and took the exit to I-435 southbound. As the vehicle came into a sweeping right curve, Robinson lost control and the semi went off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

The vehicle then became engulfed in flames. Both victims died at the scene.

The trailer of the semi was loaded with containers of an epoxy which were not burned in the fire, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.