Police ID 21-year-old Wichita man as victim in deadly Lawrence shooting near KU campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night near the University of Kansas campus.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. near 15th Street and Kentucky Street, just a few blocks east of the college campus.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man injured from a shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 21-year-old Christian Willis, of Wichita.

The incident remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time and no suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call our Investigations Division at 785-830-7430 or call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.