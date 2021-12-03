Police ID 23-year-old woman killed in Raytown shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department has identified the victim killed in a shooting earlier this week.

Police responded to the shooting just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night near 74th Street and Raytown Road.

When officers arrived they found a woman dead from gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle. She has been identified as 23-year-old Jonice Burks, of Raytown.

Raytown police said one man is in custody.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8744.