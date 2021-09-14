Police ID 26-year-old man killed in weekend Westport shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting earlier this week in Westport.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just after 3 a.m. Sunday near Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man in the street who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 26-year-old Foster Grant.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

