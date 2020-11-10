Police ID 31-year-old killed on his birthday in shooting at south KC nightclub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a 31-year-old man is the victim of an early morning homicide at a south Kansas City nightclub this week.

Police were called to the Rendezvous Lounge on Blue Ridge Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found Raymond Douglas suffering from a gunshot wound. Responders took Douglas to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Douglas’s birthday was Nov. 9, the same day the shooting took place.

Police said Tuesday that detectives have identified a “person of interest” in this case. When they are finished investigating, they will hand the case over to the prosecutor’s office for potential charges.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This was Kansas City’s 160th homicide of 2020.