Police ID 82-year-old man killed after vehicle crashes into Kansas City, Kansas Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department identified the victim killed after a vehicle crashed into a Kansas City, Kansas Walmart near Legends Outlets.

Police said 82-year-old Lawrence Edward Walford, a resident of KCK, was struck by a vehicle as he was walking in the parking lot outside the store just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

A second victim who was reported to have serious injuries, was also taken to the hospital but has since been released, according to police.

The 56-year-old female driver of the vehicle remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident continues. Detectives do not believe at this time the incident was intentional.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.