Police ID man killed, found in burning truck near 81st and Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the man they found inside of a burning truck more than a month ago, who they later determined was the victim of a homicide.

On May 6, officers met fire fighters near 81st Street and Indiana Avenue around 6 a.m. in response to a white truck on fire. Inside, they found a body.

That victim has now been identified as 41-year-old Justin Gibson.

Police had responded to a shooting 85th Street and Euclid Avenue about an hour prior to the truck fire. They found a person outside of a residence who had been shot, who they took to the hospital.

Officials told FOX4 that the two incidents are connected. It’s still unclear how they fit together. Police have not said if anyone has been arrested. Gibson’s official cause of death has not been released.

This homicide was a part of a string of five shootings within 10 hours in Kansas City. Two other men were killed.

There have been 66 homicides in Kansas City so far this year, 2021. There were 81 at this time last year.