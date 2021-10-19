Police ID man killed in head-on crash at 57th and Kaw Drive in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police have identified the person killed in a two-vehicle crash last week.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 11, officers responded to an injury crash on Kaw Drive, just east of North 57th Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found two vehicle, which appeared to have been involved in a head-on crash.

Police said the driver of a vehicle heading west was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of a vehicle heading east, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 24-year-old Austin W. Irwin, of KCK.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

