KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have now identified the person shot and killed outside of a workplace in the city’s Fairfax district.

Officers were called to Brown Strauss Steel around 10 p.m. Monday, June 13, on Kindleberger Road, just west of 7th Street Trafficway. Police said the business was open when they responded to the shooting.

Officers found the man in the parking lot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim worked at Brown Strauss Steel.

The victim was identified Friday as 34-year-old Lorenzo Johnson, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at (816)-474-8477.

