Police ID suspect killed in shootout that left Overland Park officer dead

Phillip Michael Carney (former mugshot courtesy Johnson County)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police have identified the suspect killed in Sunday’s shootout that left an officer dead. 

Police said the suspect was 38-year-old Phillip Michael Carney of Overland Park.

The Overland Park Police Department said Officer Mike Mosher saw a hit-and-run crash near 143rd and Antioch. Police said Mosher was off-duty but in uniform because he was headed into work. 

He tried to stop the suspect, now identified as Carney, near 143rd and Antioch, but a pursuit began. 

Mosher followed the suspect’s vehicle to 123rd and Mackey where the suspect stopped and Mosher approached the vehicle. 

That’s when gunshots were exchanged just before 6 p.m., and both Mosher and Carney were shot. Carney died at the scene. 

Mosher was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died with his wife and daughter at his side. 

A nearly 15-year veteran of the department, Mosher was president of the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #21. He was a decorated officer, earning the Gold Valor Award from the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police and also Overland Park’s “Officer of the Year” in 2019.

