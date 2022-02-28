LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa, Kansas police have now identified the three people killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The victims were identified Monday as 20-year-old John M. Williamson, 22-year-old Sara M. Beck, of Belton, Missouri and 37-year-old Dustin J. Johnson, of Belton, Missouri.

Police responded to a shooting near W. 84th Street and Laurelwood Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on scene they found three people with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were taken to an area hospital where they both died from their injuries.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

