Police ID woman’s body found at Turner boat ramp, call it homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have released new information after a body was discovered at the Turner boat ramp.

A man at the ramp called the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office at 6:49 a.m. on June 12 regarding a body at the boat ramp. The river access is underneath the Turner Diagonal Bridge at the Kansas River.

Police have identified the body as that of 64-year-old Serberthia Bassett, of Kansas City, Kansas.

A statement from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office labels the death as an “apparent homicide.”

FOX4 has asked for more information on cause of death, but officials have not provided it yet.

