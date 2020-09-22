Police identify 1-year-old boy killed in triple shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the toddler who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in a triple shooting in Kansas City.

Tyron Payton, who was just one year old, was in a vehicle Monday when someone fired multiple times into the vehicle.

The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. near 33rd Street and Agnes Avenue, KCPD spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

There were three adults in the vehicle along with Tyron, who was less than two months from his second birthday. The group was parked outside a home in the area when the shooting occurred. Becchina said there are at least 17 bullet holes in the vehicle.

They drove to a nearby Kansas City Fire Department station, located at 32nd Street and Indiana Avenue, to get help. Fire and EMS crews began rendering aid and transported them all to a nearby hospital.

Tyron later died from his injuries at a hospital. A man and a woman were also shot, suffering critical injuries. Police said they are now in stable condition as of Monday night. The fourth person in the car was uninjured.

KCPD said detectives are making good progress on identifying a possible suspect and processing crime scene evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous and there’s a $25,000 reward available for information leading to an arrest in homicide cases.