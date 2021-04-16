Police identify 12-year-old shot and killed in Leavenworth Wednesday

Leavenworth police are investigating a shooting that happened April 14, 2021 at a Kare Pharmacy that led to the death of a 12-year-old boy.

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth police have identified the 12-year-old victim in a shooting that took place in a pharmacy parking lot Wednesday night in Leavenworth.

Brian Henderson Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri died upon arrival from the hospital from his injuries.

Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called the parking lot of Kare Pharmacy on South Fourth Street after shots were fired.

Police did not find any victims or witnesses on the scene.

“They did find evidence of shooting, some shell casings at the scene. It was about an hour later we received communication from our partners at the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department that a young boy, 12-year-old, had arrived with his family at the hospital and was pronounced dead there from apparent multiple gunshot wounds,” said Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

The Leavenworth Police Department do not believe the child was the intended target.

“It’s very clear that this young person was perfectly innocent, in the wrong place at the wrong time and suffered a terrible loss of life here,” Kitchens said.

The Leavenworth County prosecutor has charged 25-year-old Darvon Thomas with first-degree felony murder. A 17-year-old is also charged with murder and firing into an occupied vehicle. A 15-year-old was also arrested but so far, has not been charged.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android