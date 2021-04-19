Police identify 14-year-old killed in Kansas City hotel shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the teenaged boy who was killed after a shooting at the HomeTowne Studios hotel on the Northland.

Officers responded to the hotel at 301 N. Corrington Ave on April 17. When they arrived, they found one juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have identified the victim as 14-year-old Deontae Thomas.

Investigators believe the shooting happened inside the hotel. Detectives have identified a person of interest in the shooting, but they’re still asking for public tips.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

