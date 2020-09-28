Police identify 15-year-old victim shot and killed outside KCK residence

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have identified a teenager that was shot and killed on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Police were called to the 4400 block of Adams Street at 5:57 p.m. on a report of shots fired. According to the initial report, the shooting happened outside the residence.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with life-threatening injuries.

That victim was later identified as Luis Velasquez-Chavez, 15, of Kansas City, Kan.

Velasquez-Chavez was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

No suspect has been arrested, and police have not released any suspect information.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is just the most recent incident in several recent teenage shootings. On Aug. 25, two teens were found shot in the Armourdale neighborhood, one of whom died. Earlier in August, a 16-year-old was fatally shot after a two teens were allegedly playing with a gun in a basement.

