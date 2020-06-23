Police identify 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified two people who died on Monday in what an officer said appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Damone Williams, 45, and Jamie Williams, 48, were found dead in their home on the 9400 block of NE 91st Street. They were husband and wife.

Police responded to the home shortly after 10 a.m. after callers reported witnessing a disturbance between a man and a woman and then hearing gunfire inside the home. Responders waited outside the residence and tried for two hours to contact the people inside.

When police decided to enter the home, they found both people dead.

Investigators believe Damon Williams killed his wife and then shot himself.

Homicide detectives are now piecing together what led up to their death, police said.