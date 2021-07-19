Police identify 2 men found dead in Kansas City, Kansas industrial area shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police have now identified the two victims in a double-homicide last Friday in the city’s Armourdale neighborhood.

Just before 5 a.m. Friday, July 16, a person arriving to work in the 700 block of Pawnee Avenue called 911 to report finding two men unconscious and who did not appear to be breathing.

The men were located near a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into a parked vehicle in an industrial area.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene and have been identified as 22-year-old Christian Franco and 23-year-old Jesus Quintero, both residents of KCK.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.