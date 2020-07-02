Police identify 2 separate KCK shooting victims, including 15-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have identified the two people who died after back-to-back shootings on June 28 and June 29.

Police responded to the shooting near N. 47th and Wood Avenue at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 28. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was already dead.

The victim was identified as Marco Mcelwee, 41, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Hours later, police were called to an area hospital just before 2 a.m. after a 15-year-old girl walked in with a gunshot wound. The shooting happened near S. Boeke and Osage Avenue, police said.

The girl later died of her injuries. Police identified her as Lesly Galvan, also of Kansas City, Kansas.

Police have not reported suspects in either of the deadly shootings. Both are currently under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 816-474-TIPS.