Police identify 2 victims found in KCK apartment, investigating deaths as homicides

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police have opened a homicide investigation into the deaths of two people found in an apartment last week.

Detectives said they found the bodies of 22-year-old Heather Miller and 24-year-old Jordan Horton in an apartment at the Cambridge at River Oaks Apartments near North 70th Terrace and Riverview Avenue on July 29. According to police, one of Miller’s family members had called the department and asked officers to check on the victims.

Investigators believe the victims had been dead for several days before they were found.

The Major Case Unit of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating the homicides. They do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

If you have any information about the victims, or what may have happened to them, you’re asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.