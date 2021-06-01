Police identify 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash at US 24 Highway and Arrowhead Ridge

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash last Friday at U.S. 24 Highway and Arrowhead Ridge.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was speeding and collided with a Nissan Pathfinder that was making a legal left turn across traffic.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 20-year-old Devin M. Daniels, of Wheatland, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Daniels was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Nissan was not reported to have any injuries.

