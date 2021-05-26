Police identify 25-year-old victim killed in Kansas City, Kansas double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas have now identified the victim killed in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near South 29th Street and Strong Avenue in KCK’s Argentine neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene they located two men injured from a shooting outside of a residence.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 25-year-old Darrell Krulic, of Kansas City, Kansas.

The second victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to KCKPD.

Police said a suspect left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived. No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

