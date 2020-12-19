Police identify 25-year-old woman killed in I-435 crash; driver under investigation for impairment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the 25-year-old woman who was killed in an Interstate 435 crash in Kansas City earlier this week.

Dominique Martin was one of two women who was thrown from the vehicle she was in late Thursday night. She died early Friday morning at the hospital.

Kansas City police said the crash happened on I-435 at Grandview Road just after 11 p.m.

A woman driving a Pontiac sedan and a man driving a Hyundai sedan were both headed east on the interstate when they collided.

The collision caused the Pontiac to flip at least once, throwing the women out of the car. Martin was driving the car. The passenger was also hospitalized but is expected to survive her injuries.

The man driving the Hyundai was also hospitalized but has since been released to police. As of Friday, police are investigating him for impairment but no formal charges have been filed.