KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified three men who were found dead this week behind a home in Kansas City’s Northland.

Police said the three men were found after a woman went searching for her fiancé on Tuesday night. The woman called police around 10 p.m. Tuesday, reporting a dead body at a home on N.W. 83 Terrace near N. Overland Drive.

According to police, the woman went to the house, and no one answered the door. She then broke into the basement and found a body on the back porch.

When officers arrived, they confirmed there was a body on the back porch. Officers continued their investigation and found two more bodies in the backyard.

Police have identified the three victims as 38-year-old Ricky Johnson, 36-year-old Clayton McGeeney and 37-year-old David Harrington.

Police said Tuesday there were no obvious signs of foul play observed at or near the crime scene, but the department has not released any further information on how the men died.

On Wednesday, family of a man who lives at the Northland home said he told them “his friends froze to death.”

But a KCPD spokesperson said the department is waiting for the medical examiner to finish their work in order to move this investigation forward. It could be weeks before they get results from an autopsy and other tests to determine the cause of death.