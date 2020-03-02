Police identify 34-year-old man shot, killed outside KCPD station with 3 kids in vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police identified the 34-year-old man a woman shot and killed outside one of KCPD's patrol divisions Friday.

Kansas City police said officers at the Central Patrol Division, near Linwood Boulevard and Forest Avenue, heard gunshots around 4 p.m. and then found Devon Nolan suffering from critical injuries outside.

Police said Nolan had just gotten out of a white SUV in the parking lot.

They also said three children, ranging in age from 3-7, were also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

First responders took Nolan to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He later died, police said.

Police said the woman took off initially in an unknown direction but was later taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.