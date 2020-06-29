Police identify 4-year-old boy killed in apartment shooting near near 63rd and The Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police have now identified the 4-year-old boy who was killed in his sleep early Monday morning following a shooting inside an apartment.

Police responded to the shooting just after 2:30 a.m. at the Citadel Apartments near 63rd and The Paseo. Officers learned a young child who had been sleeping inside was shot and a family member had driven him to the hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Legend M. Taliferro.

He survived open heart surgery at 5 months old, according to his grandparents who tell FOX4 the family did the Heart Walk every year for him.

People at the scene said that they were inside the apartment asleep when they heard gunfire from outside, and the child was hit by the gunfire. Based on preliminary investigation, detectives believe this was not a random shooting and that the apartment was targeted.

If anyone saw or heard anything in this shooting, they are encouraged to call homicide detectives directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816- 474-8477. Police have not yet received any tips in the case.