Police identify 41-year-old woman who was shot, killed near Bennington and Red Bridge Road Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police have now identified the woman who was shot and killed on an ATV Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the shooting just before 8 p.m. Wednesday near Red Bridge and Bennington.

When officers arrived they located a woman unresponsive on the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 41-year-old Sharon M. Douglas.

Detectives are currently speaking with witnesses and are still investigating what led up to this shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Anyone information leading to an arrest is eligible for up to a $25,000 cash reward.