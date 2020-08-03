Police identify Blue Springs woman killed in crash on I-70 at Little Blue Parkway

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department have now identified the driver killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash around 3 a.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 70, on the exit ramp to Little Blue Parkway.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a utility box. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Cortney Rocheleau, of Blue Springs, was taken to Centerpoint Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.