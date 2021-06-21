Police identify carjacking suspect killed after chase, shootout with KCPD, KCKPD

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police have identified the man killed by officers Sunday after a reported carjacking and chase.

The chase and resulting deadly police shooting involved officers from both Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas.

On Sunday, KCPD officers were pursuing a suspect — now identified as 25-year-old Dario Dominguez — who was involved in a reported armed carjacking. The carjacking happened just before noon Thursday in KCK, according to KCKPD, and Dominguez was identified as the suspect.

The chase Sunday moved into Kansas and ended when Dominguez crashed the stolen vehicle from the carjacking at 18th Street and Parallel Parkway, police said.

KCK spokesperson Nancy Chartrand said the initial investigation indicates that Dominguez exited the vehicle and started running with police chasing after him.

Chartrand said during the foot chase, the 25-year-old turned and fired at police who returned fire. Dominguez was shot and transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The shooting involved two officers, one with KCPD and one with KCKPD. No officers were injured in the incident.

This shooting is being investigated by a multi-agency task force that includes KCKPD, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information or video from this incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.