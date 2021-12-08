Police identify couple killed in Kansas City house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police have now identified the two people killed in a house fire last Friday.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the house fire just after 5:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in the area of NE 45th Street and Chestnut Avenue after a neighbor reported smoke coming from the home.

When the fire department arrived, they saw smoke and fire showing from the home.

Fire crews immediately entered the home through the front door and found the two victims. They have been identified as 67-year-old John C. Fordemwalt and 75-year-old Edith Fordemwalt.

One firefighter fell through the floor and is expected to be OK. His rescue happened rapidly as well as his treatment for burns and bruises, a spokesperson for KCFD said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.