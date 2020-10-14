Police identify decomposed body found in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police have identified a body after it was found on Monday night near E. 79th and Oldham Road, just east of Interstate 435.
Police tell FOX4 the victim is 62-year-old Ronnie Lawrence. Family members have been notified and police say they are ruling Lawrence’s death as a homicide.
The medical examiner has not announced the cause of death, but police say the victims body had been exposed for a while and significant trauma was apparent.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses and looking for people with more information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
