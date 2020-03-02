Police identify homicide suspect killed after car crashed into KC apartment during chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police have now identified the driver killed during a police chase last week near 45th and Cleveland.

Police said the driver, identified as 22-year-old Twashon Wilkins was also a suspect in a recent homicide that occurred near 67th and Monroe that claimed the life of 39-year-old Antonio Smith on Sunday, February 24.

Officers attempted to stop Wilkins last Thursday near 40th and Olive for a felony warrant. After not stopping a chase began. Police attempted to box in Wilkins car but he rammed a police car and drove off.

Driving down Cleveland near 45th Street, police said the suspect lost control of his car, a dark-colored sedan, and hit a power pole, a wooden utility pole and an iron fence. The vehicle overturned at least once before hitting an apartment building and coming to a stop.

An officer then performed CPR on Wilkins before he was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

There were people in the apartment building, but police said no pedestrians were injured.