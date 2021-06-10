Police identify homicide victim found inside burning vehicle in Kansas City on May 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department have identified the person found dead inside a burning vehicle on May 6, 2021.

Officers responded just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, to meet with the Kansas City Fire Department near East 81st Street and Indiana Avenue in reference to a car fire.

When officers arrived on scene they learned from KCFD there was a deceased victim inside the vehicle.

The victim has now been identified as 41-year-old Justin Gibson.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Police said it was connected to a shooting earlier that morning in the 8500 block of Euclid.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

