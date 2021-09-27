Police identify juvenile victim in Friday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has identified the man who was killed in a shooting Friday night in the 9500 block of James A. Reed Road.

Police were originally called to the area on reports of sounds of gunshots. The call was then upgraded to a shooting.

On scene, they found a 14-year-old suffering from gunshots wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile has been identified as Gabriel Williams.

No suspect information has been made available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.