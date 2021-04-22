Police identify Kansas City, Kansas man killed in Tuesday morning crash in the Northland

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Riverside Police have identified the man killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a semi-truck.

Police responded to the deadly crash just before 7 a.m. on April 20 when roads were slick due to snowy and freezing weather.

The driver of a semi was traveling north on Interstate 635 and was crossing over the Missouri River Bridge into Missouri from Kansas when it became involved in a crash involving two passenger vehicles also traveling north.

As a result of the crash, the semi-tractor traveling partially over the concreate divider into oncoming traffic heading south on I-635 and struck a vehicle head-on.

The driver of the vehicle struck was pronounced dead at he scene. He has been identified as 32-year-old Dwan Brooks, of Kansas City, Kansas.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android