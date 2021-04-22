Police identify Kansas City, Kansas man killed in Tuesday morning crash in the Northland

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Riverside Police have identified the man killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a semi-truck.
Police responded to the deadly crash just before 7 a.m. on April 20 when roads were slick due to snowy and freezing weather.
The driver of a semi was traveling north on Interstate 635 and was crossing over the Missouri River Bridge into Missouri from Kansas when it became involved in a crash involving two passenger vehicles also traveling north.
As a result of the crash, the semi-tractor traveling partially over the concreate divider into oncoming traffic heading south on I-635 and struck a vehicle head-on.
The driver of the vehicle struck was pronounced dead at he scene. He has been identified as 32-year-old Dwan Brooks, of Kansas City, Kansas.
The drivers of the other vehicles involved were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.