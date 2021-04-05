Police identify Kansas City man killed in crash at I-435 and I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police have identified the person killed in a single-vehicle crash last Thursday night on Interstate 435 and Interstate 70.

The crash was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Police said the driver of a gold Nissan was traveling north on I-435 at a very high rate of speed.

The driver and only person in the vehicle lost control and went off the embankment. The vehicle flipped several times down into a ravine and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 31-year-old Harold Alan Barker, of Kansas City, Missouri.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to KCPD.

