Police identify mother shot, killed in Kansas City Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has identified the woman who was shot and killed Sunday morning near Spruce Street and Linwood Boulevard.

Police responded to the shooting around 10 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman dead inside of a residence. She has been identified as 32-year-old Andrea Dean.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified told FOX4 that Dean’s children knocked on her door for help, saying their dad shot their mom.

Police said they do have a male suspect in custody at this time.

Police have not confirmed if this was a domestic situation or if three kids did witness their mother being shot, but two separate sources told this to FOX4 news.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android