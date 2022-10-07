INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have identified a Kansas City firefighter who was off-duty Thursday when he was shot and killed at an Independence gas station.

Independence police said 41-year-old Anthony Santi was shot at the Road Star gas station off of U.S. 40 Highway around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Not long after police found Santi shot, two people were taken into custody. The two suspects have not been charged at this time.

Police have not released any further information into what led up to the deadly shooting. One worker told FOX4 the shooting happened right outside the gas station’s front door, and the firefighter came inside for help after being shot.

A fire department spokesperson said the Firefighters Union Local 42 and administrators with the fire department were with the family Thursday night and are also available to help any firefighters coping with the loss.

I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of a Kansas City firefighter earlier today in a neighboring community. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and all members of the Kansas City Fire Department. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

