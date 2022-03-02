KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City officials have identified one of the two city employees who died Tuesday in a crash.

Police said 34-year-old Jamaal McDaniel, a 2-year Public Works employee, died after the trash truck he was driving crashed and caught on fire.

“We remember Jamaal and hold him and his family in our hearts. Thank you for your service, Jamaal,” the city wrote on Twitter.

A city spokesperson said McDaniel leaves behind his parents, wife and children. Funeral services are being planned.

The crash happened on the ramp from the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 to Front Street. Police said the truck was headed northbound on the off-ramp from I-435 North to Front Street when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned as it reached the base of the ramp.

The vehicle then collided with a concrete barrier separating east and westbound traffic on Front Street. The vehicle then caught fire with the three-person crew inside.

Two people were able to escape and were taken to an area hospital. McDaniel later died from his injuries. Another member of the crew was in serious condition, as of Tuesday.

The third member of the city crew died at the scene. Police said they are still working to confirm that victim’s identity.

Kansas City police said the crash is still under investigation and could take several weeks to wrap up.