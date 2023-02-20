KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified the pedestrian killed in a collision that also claimed the life of Kansas City police officer and his K9 partner.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Jesse Eckes.

Officer James Muhlbauer and his K9 partner Champ were patrolling near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard on Feb. 15 when another vehicle hit their patrol car around 10:15 p.m.

That crash caused a second collision striking Eckes who was sitting on the concrete traffic signal island. Emergency crews pronounced Eckes dead at the scene.

Jerron Allen Lightfoot, 18, of Tonganoxie, Kansas, has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter for the crash.

According to court records, Lightfoot was speeding the night of the crash, ran through a red light and struck the officer’s vehicle.

Lightfoot told investigators he attempted to hit the brakes at the light but claimed his brakes went out. He estimated he was driving between 50-55 mph. Detectives later reviewed data from Lightfoot’s vehicle, which showed he was driving 89.7 mph seconds before the crash and his brakes were working.

The visitation and funeral service for officer Muhlbauer and K9 Champ will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22. Funeral services for Eckes have not yet been announced.