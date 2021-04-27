Police identify pedestrian killed in Kansas City, Kansas hit-and-run crash Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash late last week.

Officers responded to the area of N. 10th and Central Ave. just before 9 p.m. Friday where they discovered a man had been struck by a vehicle and was lying in the street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

He has been identified as 41-year-old John Davis IV, of KCK.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white or silver Suburban-style vehicle pulling a black enclosed trailer and left the scene before officers arrived.

The incident remains under investigation by KCKPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

There is nothing more to report at this time.

