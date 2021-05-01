Police identify suspect and victims in shooting that left two teens killed Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has identified the suspect and two victims in a Friday night double-homicide on 8th Street and Olive Street.

Police have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Hanad A. Abdiaziz.

The two victims have been identified as 16-year-old Abdulwahid Abdulazi and 14-year-old Abdirahman Abdulaziz.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect. They do not currently have a motive but are investigating it as a domestic situation.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Olive Street Friday night at about 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found two teenage victims dead outside of their apartment.

