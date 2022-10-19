KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, Kansas City police officers responded to N.E. 48th Street and Randolph Road.

FOX4 spoke to a woman who wanted to remain anonymous. She said her nephew and his friends were out playing Sunday afternoon in the woods when they stumbled upon a car and looked inside. That’s where they saw the two victims.

The boys ran to a nearby neighbor’s home for help then that neighbor then immediately called police.

A spokesperson for KCPD said 40-year-old Misty Brockman and 42-year-old Kevin Moore were found with apparent trauma and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are considering this case a death investigation at this time. They have not released the victims’ cause of death yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or you can contact TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

