Police identify two men killed in KCK apartment shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have now identified the two men killed in a shooting earlier this week in Kansas City, Kansas’ Rosedale neighborhood.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Monday at the Grays Park Apartments on Forest Court, near T.A. Edison Elementary School.

At the scene, officers found two men dead in the parking lot. Both had gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Julian Ponce-Frank and 19-year-old Abdu Wana, both are from KCK.

Police have not yet said whether there were any witnesses or suspects still remaining.

If you have any information that can help in the investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

