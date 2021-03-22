Police identify two teen victims killed in shooting at 73rd and Norton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police have identified the two victims killed in a shooting Saturday night in the area of East 73rd Street and Norton Avenue.

Officers responded to the area just after 10 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. There they located a female teen who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating the scene overnight, police were in contact with family and friends of the victim who were concerned another victim was possibly in the area. A second victim was located around 1 p.m. Sunday deceased behind a vacant house.

The victims have been identified as 15-year-old Dominique Nelson and 15-year-old Dominik Simmons.

Initial investigation revealed an outside disturbance involving two small groups of people. During the disturbance shots were fired. Both groups ran away in different directions on foot after shots were fired, according to police.

There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.