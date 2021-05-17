Police identify victim and suspect in recent Kansas City, Kansas homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department have now identified the victim and suspect in the city’s most recent homicide.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, officers responded to the 4100 block of Sortor Drive, just northeast of North 38th Street and Leavenworth Road., where they discovered a man deceased from an apparent shooting.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Francisco Herreara-Flores, a resident of KCK.

Police said a suspect, identified as 36-year-old Guadalupe Benitez-Pizarro, a resident of Sante Fe, New Mexico, has been arrested in the case.

He faces charges of second-degree murder and is currently being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is the tenth homicide in 2021 for KCK.

