Police identify victim in deadly shooting near 56th and Euclid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police have identified a man shot and killed Sunday morning near 56th and Euclid Ave.

On Wednesday morning, police say the victim is 59-year-old Theodore Stallings.

Just before 7 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired, when they arrived they found Stallings suffering from a gunshot wound, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about the suspect and detectives are looking for any potential witnesses.

Anyone with information are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This marks the city’s 159th homicide, according to KCPD.